Young boy’s lemonade stand becomes big hit in Southeast Iowa

By Shelby Slaughter
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 10:35 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - A young boy over the weekend made it his mission to give back.

Nine-year-old Brennik Sapp has been invested in helping others since a young age. On Sunday, Brennik’s passion for others paid off in a big way.

Thanks to his lemonade stand, and the help of Ottumwa residents, Brennik raised $1,000.00 from his lemonade stand and plans to donate it to the University of Iowa Children’s Hospital. “I just wanted to help kids get better and get out of the hospital,” Sapp shared with KYOU.

“I don’t want to get rid of the candy. But, I will get rid of the cookies, and I’ll step the cookies up a notch,” he added when thinking of the future of the lemonade stand.

Brennik says he doesn’t have any upcoming dates planned for future lemonade stands, but did say there will be more to come in the future.

