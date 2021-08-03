Show You Care
Waterloo approves changes to e-scooter ordinance

By KCRG Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 7:31 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - Waterloo City Council approved more changes to rules for e-scooters in the city.

The Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier reports the council unanimously approved amendments to its ordinance which regulates e-scooters for rent downtown on Monday.

It’s the second time the ordinance has been changed since its approval on June 1.

The changes are set to go into effect in the next couple of weeks.

Scooter companies now must impose a speed limit of 15 mph.

People under the age of 18 are barred from riding.

A set maximum number of scooters allowed for each company is now set at 150. And scooters are also limited to streets, bicycle lanes and recreation trails.

