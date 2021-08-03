Tyson workers’ union: Vaccine mandate ‘concerning,’ must be negotiated

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - The labor union that represents workers at Tyson Foods plants in Iowa issued a statement expressing “serious concerns” after the company said it would require all workers to be vaccinated against the novel coronavirus.

The United Food and Commercial Workers union, which said that it represents around 10,000 frontline food industry workers in Iowa at Tyson and other producers, said that it encourages workers to get vaccinated, it was “concerning that Tyson is implementing this mandate before the FDA has fully approved the vaccine.”

The UFCW also said that it wants any vaccine requirements to be negotiated with its union and workers.

“As the union for Tyson meatpacking workers, UFCW has made clear that this vaccine mandate must be negotiated so that these workers have a voice in the new policy. UFCW will be meeting with Tyson in the coming weeks to discuss this vaccine mandate and to ensure that the rights of these workers are protected, and this policy is fairly implemented,” the union said, in a statement.

The Springdale, Arkansas-based Tyson Foods corporation said in a news release it will require team members at its office locations to be fully vaccinated by October 1, and all other team members will be required to be fully vaccinated by November 1. New employees must be fully vaccinated before their start date. The decision makes the company the largest U.S. food company to require vaccinations for its entire workforce.

Tyson Foods has seven locations in Iowa. Multiple plants in Iowa reported outbreaks of COVID-19 last year.

“We did not take this decision lightly,” Tyson Foods said in a blog post on its website. “We have spent months encouraging our team members to get vaccinated – today, under half of our team members are.”

UFCW’s statement said that 132 of its meatpacking workers nationwide had died due to COVID-19, and another 22,400 either tested positive or were exposed to someone who contracted the virus.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.