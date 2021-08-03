Tyson Foods to require COVID-19 vaccinations for entire workforce by fall

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Tyson Foods announced on Tuesday it will require COVID-19 vaccinations for all of its U.S. workforce.

The Springdale, Arkansas-based corporation said in a news release it will require team members at its office locations to be fully vaccinated by October 1, and all other team members will be required to be fully vaccinated by November 1. New employees must be fully vaccinated before their start date.

The decision makes the company the largest U.S. food company to require vaccinations for its entire workforce.

Tyson Foods has seven locations in Iowa. Multiple plants in Iowa reported outbreaks of COVID-19 last year.

“We did not take this decision lightly,” Tyson Foods said in a blog post on its website. “We have spent months encouraging our team members to get vaccinated – today, under half of our team members are.”

Company leaders say more than 56,000 of its employees across the U.S. have already been vaccinated.

The company also said it plans to provide $200 to its frontline team members.

Exceptions to the requirement will involve workers seeking medical or religious accommodations.

