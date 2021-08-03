Show You Care
State board set to vote at end of August on North Liberty hospital proposal

By Ethan Stein
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 8:19 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - After waiting for the governor’s Office, the State Health Facilities Council will decide if the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics can build a new hospital in North Liberty on August 31.

Our KCRG-TV9 i9 Investigative Unit learned in May a resignation from the State Health Facilities Council would put the project on hold until Gov. Kim Reynolds nominated a new appointee. UIHC needs the State Health Facilities Council to approve a “certificate of need” to build a new 48-bed hospital.

Back in February, the council denied the proposal in a close 2 to 3 vote. After the vote, Carol Earnhardt, who voted against the project, resigned. The council delayed the vote until Reynolds named a replacement.

About two months later, Reynolds named Kelly Blackford from Linn County to the council on Friday. The governor also named seven people to the state’s health board on Friday. Iowa democrats last week criticized Reynolds because the board couldn’t meet because there were not enough appointments.

Sarah Ekstrand, who is a spokesperson for the Iowa Department of Public Health, said in an emailed statement the process can take some time because it is an ongoing process.

“The process for applying, review, and approval to boards and commissions is an ongoing process,” Ekstrand said. ”We are grateful to have so many Iowans who want to be involved and engaged with important issues that affect all Iowans.”

