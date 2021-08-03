Show You Care
Ottumwa man charged with murder of his wife

Elizabeth Showalter’s body was found on August 1 in the Des Moines River.
Gregory Allen Showalter turned himself in at the Wapello County Law Enforcement Center.
Gregory Allen Showalter turned himself in at the Wapello County Law Enforcement Center.(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 11:57 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KCRG) - Police in Ottumwa arrested a man they say turned himself in for the murder of Elizabeth Showalter.

In a news release, officials said 61-year-old Gregory Allen Showalter turned himself in at the Wapello County Law Enforcement Center on Tuesday morning.

Gregory Showalter is charged with causing the death of his wife, Helen Showalter, which preliminary findings say was the result of foul play.

Elizabeth Showalter was reported missing by family members on July 31. Police later found her body in the Des Moines River near the Cliffland Boat Ramp in Wapello County.

Showalter was charged with the following offenses Murder in the 1st degree, a Class “A” Felony, and Felon in Possession of a Firearm, a Class “D” Felony.

An investigation remains ongoing.

