Ottumwa man charged with murder of his wife

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KCRG) - Police in Ottumwa arrested a man they say turned himself in for the murder of Elizabeth Showalter.

In a news release, officials said 61-year-old Gregory Allen Showalter turned himself in at the Wapello County Law Enforcement Center on Tuesday morning.

Gregory Showalter is charged with causing the death of his wife, Helen Showalter, which preliminary findings say was the result of foul play.

Elizabeth Showalter was reported missing by family members on July 31. Police later found her body in the Des Moines River near the Cliffland Boat Ramp in Wapello County.

Showalter was charged with the following offenses Murder in the 1st degree, a Class “A” Felony, and Felon in Possession of a Firearm, a Class “D” Felony.

An investigation remains ongoing.

The remains of Helen Elizabeth Showalter were found near the Des Moines River by a hiker Sunday afternoon, Aug. 1, 2021. Family reported her missing on Saturday. Her death is being investigated as "suspicious." (Ottumwa Police Department)

