Officials in Iowa City seeking info on dog after bite

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - An incident involving a dog bite has investigators seeking more information about the animal.

Iowa City Animal Services said that an altercation between two dogs took place while both dogs’ owners were walking them on leashes at Aspire Apartments, located at 158 Hawkeye Court. The incident took place at around 1:00 p.m. on Monday afternoon. Officials said that a gray and white Husky breed dog bit a person when the other dog’s owner attempted to separate the two animals.

The department is seeking information about the dog’s vaccination status, particularly its rabies vaccination history. The person walking the dog was a woman between the age of 30 and 40 with shoulder-length gray and brown hair, according to the complaint.

If a person has information, they should call Iowa City Animal Services at (319) 356-5295 or the Iowa City Police Department at (319) 356-5275.

