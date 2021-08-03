Man accused in Anamosa prison killings to enter plea Friday

ANAMOSA, Iowa (KCRG) - One of the two men charged in the deaths of two Anamosa State Penitentiary workers will enter a plea on Friday, according to court documents.

The filing, entered in Jones County District Court, said that Thomas Woodard, Jr., would enter a plea at the hearing on August 6 at 9:00 a.m. Woodard will appear in person for the hearing. It was not made clear what he would be pleading in the order setting a date and time for the hearing.

Woodard and another inmate, Michael Dutcher, are accused of killing corrections officer Robert McFarland and nurse Lorena Schulte at the Anamosa State Penitentiary in March. Dutcher has expressed his plans to argue self-defense at a trial that begins on September 21.

The plea that Woodard intends to make must be filed in writing by 4:00 p.m. on Thursday, according to the judge’s order.

