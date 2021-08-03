Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Man accused in Anamosa prison killings to enter plea Friday

This photo provided by the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation shows Thomas Woodard....
This photo provided by the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation shows Thomas Woodard. Inmates Woodard and Michael Dutcher used hammers to attack prison staff members during a failed attempt to escape an Iowa prison, killing a nurse and correctional officer, kidnapping a third employee and severely injuring an inmate who intervened, authorities said Wednesday, March 24, 2021.(Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation via AP)
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 4:20 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANAMOSA, Iowa (KCRG) - One of the two men charged in the deaths of two Anamosa State Penitentiary workers will enter a plea on Friday, according to court documents.

The filing, entered in Jones County District Court, said that Thomas Woodard, Jr., would enter a plea at the hearing on August 6 at 9:00 a.m. Woodard will appear in person for the hearing. It was not made clear what he would be pleading in the order setting a date and time for the hearing.

Woodard and another inmate, Michael Dutcher, are accused of killing corrections officer Robert McFarland and nurse Lorena Schulte at the Anamosa State Penitentiary in March. Dutcher has expressed his plans to argue self-defense at a trial that begins on September 21.

The plea that Woodard intends to make must be filed in writing by 4:00 p.m. on Thursday, according to the judge’s order.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene of a crash along Iowa Highway 1 on Saturday, July 31, 2021.
Victim in fatal Highway 1 crash identified by authorities
(Image: KCRG File)
Working Iowa: Nearly 100 positions open at Eastern Iowa Airport; job fair on Aug. 3
BODY OF MISSING OTTUMWA WOMAN FOUND
The body of the missing Ottumwa woman has been found
Officials said 58-year-old, Michael Shawn McGuire, pleaded guilty on December 8, 2020, to four...
Cresco man to spend 10 years in prison for ‘tormenting’ Minnesota woman for 2 years
Cedar Rapids police are asking for help locating Ava Gladney.
Operation Quickfind canceled: 9-year-old Ava Glandey

Latest News

David Jaramillo, 16, recovers in a Des Moines hospital after being injured on a water ride at...
Iowa teen hurt in fatal park ride accident leaving hospital
FILE - In this Jan. 29, 2006, file photo, a car passes in front of a Tyson Foods Inc., sign at...
Tyson workers’ union: Vaccine mandate ‘concerning,’ must be negotiated
Brandon Greenup, 28, of Des Moines.
Des Moines man pleads not guilty to killing 15-month-old boy
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast