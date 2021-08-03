Show You Care
Linn County Public Health recommends masks indoors regardless of vaccination status

Public Health officials have adopted the CDC’s updated mask guidance.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 12:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Linn County Public Health announced on Tuesday it is adopting the CDC’s recommendation that everyone wear a mask in public, indoor settings, regardless of vaccination status.

The CDC updated its mask guidance last week. It also recommends all teachers, staff, students and visitors at K-12 schools wear masks indoors, regardless of vaccination status.

It comes as COVID-19 cases have increased across the country in recent weeks, spurred by the spread of the Delta variant.

“Unfortunately, we are seeing rapid spread of virus among unvaccinated folks,” said Linn County Public Health Director, Pramod Dwivedi. “We are seeing high transmission in Linn County, overwhelmingly among the unvaccinated. Risk remains greater for everyone if we do not reduce the current spread of virus, and vaccinations and face-coverings are the way to stop the spread of this disease. We whole-heartedly join the CDC in recommending that everyone, regardless of vaccination status, wear a face covering indoors in Linn County. We are offering the same advice to our K-12 schools.”

Linn County is currently considered an area of “high transmission” according to the CDC. These areas are those with more than 100 cases per 100,000 people over a seven-day period.

Governor Kim Reynolds released a statement last week, after the CDC updated its guidance, saying that telling fully vaccinated Iowans to wear masks is, “not only counterproductive to our vaccination efforts, but also not grounded in reality or common sense.”

Reynolds signed a law banning local entities, including school districts, from requiring face masks in May.

