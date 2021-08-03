Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Linn County Public Health recommends kids over 2 wear a mask at daycare

By Kristin Rogers
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 6:29 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Linn County Public Health is recommending everyone over the age of two wear a mask indoors and they tell us this includes daycares. The recommendation echoes what the CDC has been recommending in recent days because of the spread of the Delta variant.

Jaye Kennedy, the CEO of Kids Point in Cedar Rapids said at the height of the pandemic, kids there wore masks.

“It’s an emotional decision and that’s one of the things that we have to keep in mind because it’s your child, and there’s no protection for them,” Kennedy explained.

Kids Point follows recommendations from Linn County Public Health and the Department of Human Services.

“You know our recommendation, recommendations are based on science and data,” Pramod Dwivedi told us, Health Director at Linn County Public Health.

Dwivedi explained that the Delta variant is spreading more easily, especially among the unvaccinated.

“It’s a pandemic of unvaccinated people,” he told us.

The majority of children in daycare are under the age of 12, and are not eligible to get a COVID-19 shot.

Linn County Public Health wants people who are eligible to get the vaccine, even children. The health department held vaccine clinics last week at Cedar Rapids Schools for people 12 and older.

“If we are, more and more folks are vaccinated, then we really don’t need to have any other measures,” Dwivedi said.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene of a crash along Iowa Highway 1 on Saturday, July 31, 2021.
Victim in fatal Highway 1 crash identified by authorities
(Image: KCRG File)
Working Iowa: Nearly 100 positions open at Eastern Iowa Airport; job fair on Aug. 3
BODY OF MISSING OTTUMWA WOMAN FOUND
The body of the missing Ottumwa woman has been found
Officials said 58-year-old, Michael Shawn McGuire, pleaded guilty on December 8, 2020, to four...
Cresco man to spend 10 years in prison for ‘tormenting’ Minnesota woman for 2 years
Cedar Rapids police are asking for help locating Ava Gladney.
Operation Quickfind canceled: 9-year-old Ava Glandey

Latest News

Job fair at Eastern Iowa Airport.
Job fair held at Eastern Iowa Airport
29 year old Mykel Roberts from Modesto, California also faces charges of attempted murder and...
Cedar Rapids Police explain false confession that ended in charges being filed, then dropped in 2011 murder case
Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon plays during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game,...
Former Iowa State football player charged in assault of Bohannon
There are new developments in the cold case murder of Dexter Meeks. Meeks was shot and killed...
Cedar Rapids Police explain false confession that ended in charges being filed, then dropped in 2011 murder case