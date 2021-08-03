Linn County Public Health recommends kids over 2 wear a mask at daycare

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Linn County Public Health is recommending everyone over the age of two wear a mask indoors and they tell us this includes daycares. The recommendation echoes what the CDC has been recommending in recent days because of the spread of the Delta variant.

Jaye Kennedy, the CEO of Kids Point in Cedar Rapids said at the height of the pandemic, kids there wore masks.

“It’s an emotional decision and that’s one of the things that we have to keep in mind because it’s your child, and there’s no protection for them,” Kennedy explained.

Kids Point follows recommendations from Linn County Public Health and the Department of Human Services.

“You know our recommendation, recommendations are based on science and data,” Pramod Dwivedi told us, Health Director at Linn County Public Health.

Dwivedi explained that the Delta variant is spreading more easily, especially among the unvaccinated.

“It’s a pandemic of unvaccinated people,” he told us.

The majority of children in daycare are under the age of 12, and are not eligible to get a COVID-19 shot.

Linn County Public Health wants people who are eligible to get the vaccine, even children. The health department held vaccine clinics last week at Cedar Rapids Schools for people 12 and older.

“If we are, more and more folks are vaccinated, then we really don’t need to have any other measures,” Dwivedi said.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.