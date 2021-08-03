Show You Care
Linn County Attorney’s Office files motion to drop charges in 2011 shooting case

By KCRG Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 7:47 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Linn County Attorney’s Office no longer believes a man, who confessed to killing another man in Cedar Rapids more than 10 years ago, did it.

Dexter Meeks was shot and killed in front of his home in June 2011.

In February of this year, investigators announced the arrest of 29-year-old Mykel Roberts, of Modesto, California, after they said he confessed to the murder while serving time in a California prison.

In March, Roberts submitted a written plea of not guilty.

Court documents show Roberts was in jail in Clinton County at the time of the shooting.

The Linn County Attorney’s Office filed a motion to drop the charges.

