Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Iowa teen hurt in fatal park ride accident leaving hospital

David Jaramillo, 16, recovers in a Des Moines hospital after being injured on a water ride at...
David Jaramillo, 16, recovers in a Des Moines hospital after being injured on a water ride at Adventureland in Des Moines.(KCCI)
By MARGERY A. BECK, Associated Press
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 3:34 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - A teenager who was critically injured in an Iowa amusement ride accident that killed his younger brother is being released after a month in the hospital.

An attorney for 16-year-old David Jaramillo and his family say the teen is being released Tuesday from Blank Children’s Hospital, where he was placed on life-support following the July 3 accident on the Raging River raft ride at Adventureland Park in Altoona.

Jaramillo’s 11-year-old brother, Michael Jaramillo, died a day after the accident.

Attorney Ryan Best says David is talking, texting and making phone calls, and has been able to run. But Best says the teen still faces rehabilitation to address balance issues and improve his fine motor skills.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene of a crash along Iowa Highway 1 on Saturday, July 31, 2021.
Victim in fatal Highway 1 crash identified by authorities
(Image: KCRG File)
Working Iowa: Nearly 100 positions open at Eastern Iowa Airport; job fair on Aug. 3
BODY OF MISSING OTTUMWA WOMAN FOUND
The body of the missing Ottumwa woman has been found
Officials said 58-year-old, Michael Shawn McGuire, pleaded guilty on December 8, 2020, to four...
Cresco man to spend 10 years in prison for ‘tormenting’ Minnesota woman for 2 years
Cedar Rapids police are asking for help locating Ava Gladney.
Operation Quickfind canceled: 9-year-old Ava Glandey

Latest News

This photo provided by the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation shows Thomas Woodard....
Man accused in Anamosa prison killings to enter plea Friday
FILE - In this Jan. 29, 2006, file photo, a car passes in front of a Tyson Foods Inc., sign at...
Tyson workers’ union: Vaccine mandate ‘concerning,’ must be negotiated
Brandon Greenup, 28, of Des Moines.
Des Moines man pleads not guilty to killing 15-month-old boy
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast