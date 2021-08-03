Show You Care
Iowa City schools to hold special session to discuss COVID-19

The Iowa City Community School District is trying to provide internet access and laptops to students while home during break. Schools are closed until April 12 to help slow the spread of COVID-19. (KCRG File)(KCRG)
By Caroline Reevie
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 3:33 AM CDT
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Tuesday Iowa City Community School District will hold a special session to discuss their plans to mitigate the COVID-19 virus for the upcoming school year.

Governor Reynolds signed a bill this past May banning superintendents principals, and school board members from implementing mask mandates for students and employees. It also bans counties and cities from requiring masks.

The school’s Health and Safety committee, which is compromised of school nurses, a pediatrician, a representative from Johnson County Public Health, and other school administrators, will present the school board with recommendations as concerns over the Delta variant grow.

“The goal is to bring in all of the diverse opinions and viewpoints of teaching in our schools and make sure that we’re doing everything we can to have it be healthy and safe,” said Lisa Williams, Iowa City Community School District board member.

The option to switch your student to virtual learning for the 2021-2022 school earlier ended earlier this summer.

“We should open that up if we can and allow families to come into the online program if that’s the choice that’s going to be right for them. I do think a lot changed in the month. And I think lots gonna change,” said Williams. “We’ve definitely gotten some emails in the last couple of weeks from parents who rightfully so said, when I made the decision in May, that I wanted to send my kid back to in-person school, Delta variant wasn’t out,”.

Williams says their overall goal is to continue to put the physical and mental health of Iowa City students first.

Tuesday’s meeting will be at 6 PM and will not include a question portion for parents. Williams says if parents have questions ahead of the meeting to email them to the school board.

