Former Iowa State football player charged in assault of Bohannon

Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon plays during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game,...
Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon plays during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, in Ann Arbor, Mich.(Carlos Osorio | AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
By GRANT SCHULTE, Associated Press
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 6:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) - A former Iowa State University football player has been arrested in connection with an assault of a University of Iowa basketball star in May.

Nicholas Kron, of Nashville, Tennessee, faces an assault causing bodily injury charge for allegedly attacking Jordan Bohannon, a Hawkeye guard, outside a downtown Iowa City bar. Bohannon suffered a serious head injury.

Nicholas Kron, 29, of Nashville, Tenn.
Nicholas Kron, 29, of Nashville, Tenn.(Courtesy: Johnson County Jail)

Kron turned himself in and was booked at the Johnson County Jail on Saturday and was released 20 minutes later. The arrest was made a few days after Bohannon filed a lawsuit against Kron, alleging that the former Cyclone defensive end “brutally, unlawfully and intentionally” assaulted him. Online court records did not list an attorney for Kron.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

