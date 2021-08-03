Former Cedar Rapids Washington golfer has sights set on pro tour

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Keep your eye on former Cedar Rapids Washington golfer Frank Lindwall. Just like fellow Cedar Rapids native Zach Johnson, he keeps getting better with age.

Lindwall finished second at the United States Amateur Detroit Qualifier, firing 4 under par to advance to his second U.S. amateur at Oakmont next week.

“Oakmont is a championship golf course. There is a lot of history there,” Lindwall said. “I’m putting a lot of work on my game this summer, it felt good to see some results pay off. What time do you get a chance to compete against the best amateur golfers in the world? I’m going to learn something.”

Lindwall has played against the best college golfers in the country during his time at Iowa State, playing in the NCAA tournament and shooting one of the lowest rounds ever at the Big 12 tournament with a 65.

“I’ve been a part of some pretty good teams,” Lindwall said. “My freshman year, we finished 18th in the NCAA’s and made a good run my sophomore year as well. I’m fortunate to play on some great teams, on some good courses. I’ve gotten so much better.”

Lindwall said he will come back for his final year at Iowa State and then he has plans on turning pro.

“I have all the physical tools to make it playing professionally, but it’s only half the battle,” Lindwall said. “[It’s a] challenging lifestyle. My day-to-day habits have improved so much over the last four years. Really try to practice with a purpose.”

Johnson’s journey has been something that Lindwall has been keeping an eye on.

“He doesn’t care who he’s playing against, what course he is playing,” Lindwall said. “Going up against Tiger Woods, he really believes he has a chance to win.”

Both Johnson and Lindwall share a similar golf heritage, growing up while playing at Elmcrest Country Club under the tutelage of Larry Gladson. He’s the head PGA pro at the club and a member of the Iowa Golf Hall of Fame, and had some kind words for Lindwall.

“He’ll just keep getting better. Frank has all the skills, physical skills, and mental skills. As far as striking a golf ball, I think he’s as good as any golfer, any college golfer I’ve seen in my time here. It has been amazing to watch, and I think the best is yet to come.”

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.