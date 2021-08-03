Dubuque non-profit receives grant to teach children about nutritious local food

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - A Dubuque non-profit was awarded $98,200 in a United States Department of Agriculture Farm to School grant for a pilot farm-to-school initiative called The Rooted Box.

Project Rooted is a non-profit whose goal is to teach children about nutritious food. The Rooted Box initiative will impact students in kindergarten through fifth grade in the Dubuque and Western Dubuque school districts.

Some of the project’s goals include exposing children to locally procured snacks and local food production and providing them with skills and tools to instill future healthy habits.

“We hope that kids really learn to try new things, to explore what foods are grown here locally and find ways to connect with farmers so they too can purchase foods locally with their friends and their family,” Whitney Sanger, Project Rooted’s co-founder and president, said. “And really just enjoy food, what food is supposed to be, about community, and about friendships, and really bringing people together.”

Project Rooted is looking for volunteers to help run the pilot program. Those interested in helping out are encouraged to visit the Project Rooted website.

