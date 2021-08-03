Show You Care
Des Moines man pleads not guilty to killing 15-month-old boy

Brandon Greenup, 28, of Des Moines.
Brandon Greenup, 28, of Des Moines.(Courtesy: Polk County Jail)
By the Associated Press
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 3:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A Des Moines man accused of killing a 15-month-old boy left in his care has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder in the case.

Television station WOI reports that a court document filed Monday in a Polk County court showed 28-year-old Brandon Greenup entered a plea of not guilty in the June death of Tremir Matthews.

Officers were called after family members of the boy took his lifeless body to a hospital. Police say they learned that the toddler had been left in Greenup’s care the night before while his mother was at work. Police say that’s when the boy was injured, and that Greenup knew the child was unable to breathe but failed to seek medical help for him.

