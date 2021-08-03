Show You Care
County health departments can’t enforce masks as delta variant spreads

By Ethan Stein
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 9:11 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The delta variant is spreading across Iowa, but county health departments don’t have the same set of mitigation tools to stop the virus from spreading as they did earlier in the pandemic.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said COVID-19 transmission levels in Linn, Black Hawk, Buchanan, Cedar, and many other counties in Iowa are high or substantial. State data says COVID-19 cases are increasing. The CDC said that 99% of people fully vaccinated are staying virus-free.

Sarah Anne Willette, who is analyzing Iowa’s COVID-19 data, said she believes not enough Iowans are being tested and the increase in cases is more significant.

“So part of the reason that the curve doesn’t look as big is because we’ve had really massively decreased testing, especially over the last six months,” Willette said.

The CDC said the delta variant is more contagious than other strands, infecting at least five people per case. People with older virus strains would infect two people.

Pramod Dwivedi, who is the Director for Linn County Public health, said the higher rate of infection and new CDC guidelines are why they are suggesting people wear masks. He said people should wear masks regardless of their vaccination status.

“As a good member of society, we need to do everything in our power that we can do,” Dwivedi said. “It’s not a lot of burden on us.”

But, Gov. Kim Reynolds signed new laws banning communities from creating mask mandates. Samuel Jarvis, who works at Johnson County Public Health, said this means fewer people will wear masks

“When our local mask regulation was in place, we saw a large amount of compliance,” Jarvis said. “Now with recommendations, we’ll probably see less.”

