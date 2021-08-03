Show You Care
Cool start, but another nice day

By Kalie Pluchel
Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Another nice day is expected today. A bit of a chilly start with temperatures in the 50s again, but by this afternoon highs will be in the upper 70s, low 80s with mostly sunny skies.

Overnight, temperatures fall to the 50s again. Temperatures stay in the low 80s tomorrow, but skies may be hazy at times as another plume of upper-level wildfire smoke. This looks to stick around through Friday, before getting another break for the weekend.

A weak front moves through the area on Thursday, which brings extra cloud cover and the potential of a few showers and storms. This will be dependent on how much moisture we have available. Temperatures rise back into the mid to upper 80s, near 90 for the weekend with another storm chance on Saturday.

