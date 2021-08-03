Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Cedar Rapids couple face eight counts of animal neglect

By KCRG Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 6:38 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Two people from Cedar Rapids are facing nearly 10 charges of animal neglect.

It comes after police found five cats, two dogs, and one chinchilla severely neglected inside their home at 1325 B Avenue Northwest on Monday.

Police said the home was covered in animal feces. All the animals are receiving care at Cedar Rapids Animal Care and Control.

Officials said all the animals were covered in fleas. One of the dogs, a Springer Spaniel, had very overgrown nails and patches of hair missing. The chinchilla cage was covered in feces.

Stephen Thomas Boozell, 40, and Monica Racheal Moore-Boozell, 44, face eight counts of animal neglect.

They are in the Linn County Correctional Center.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene of a crash along Iowa Highway 1 on Saturday, July 31, 2021.
Victim in fatal Highway 1 crash identified by authorities
(Image: KCRG File)
Working Iowa: Nearly 100 positions open at Eastern Iowa Airport; job fair on Aug. 3
BODY OF MISSING OTTUMWA WOMAN FOUND
The body of the missing Ottumwa woman has been found
Officials said 58-year-old, Michael Shawn McGuire, pleaded guilty on December 8, 2020, to four...
Cresco man to spend 10 years in prison for ‘tormenting’ Minnesota woman for 2 years
Cedar Rapids police are asking for help locating Ava Gladney.
Operation Quickfind canceled: 9-year-old Ava Glandey

Latest News

Two people from Cedar Rapids are facing nearly 10 charges of animal neglect.
Cedar Rapids couple face eight counts of animal neglect
The state of Iowa will pay thousands of dollars to a group of Black Lives Matter protesters who...
State settles lawsuit with Des Moines protesters
City leaders across the U.S. are taking a stance against gun violence.
State, city leaders take stance against gun violence amid increase in shootings
A Major League Baseball game in New York was forced to pause after a cat ran out onto the field...
Cat runs onto field at Yankee Stadium in New York