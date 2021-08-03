Cedar Rapids couple face eight counts of animal neglect

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Two people from Cedar Rapids are facing nearly 10 charges of animal neglect.

It comes after police found five cats, two dogs, and one chinchilla severely neglected inside their home at 1325 B Avenue Northwest on Monday.

Police said the home was covered in animal feces. All the animals are receiving care at Cedar Rapids Animal Care and Control.

Officials said all the animals were covered in fleas. One of the dogs, a Springer Spaniel, had very overgrown nails and patches of hair missing. The chinchilla cage was covered in feces.

Stephen Thomas Boozell, 40, and Monica Racheal Moore-Boozell, 44, face eight counts of animal neglect.

They are in the Linn County Correctional Center.

