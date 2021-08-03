Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Cedar Rapids city buildings to require masks regardless of vaccination status

(WVUE)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 9:49 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The City of Cedar Rapids said it will begin requiring visitors, regardless of vaccination status, to wear masks at city-owned buildings starting Tuesday.

In a news release, city officials cited the Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s new mask guidance that recommends masks be worn in areas of substantial or high transmission.

The city said, as of Tuesday, Linn County is listed as having a high level of community transmission.

All city-owned buildings remain open to the public, but with the new mask policy in place.

City services can also be access online, by phone, or by email.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene of a crash along Iowa Highway 1 on Saturday, July 31, 2021.
Victim in fatal Highway 1 crash identified by authorities
(Image: KCRG File)
Working Iowa: Nearly 100 positions open at Eastern Iowa Airport; job fair on Aug. 3
BODY OF MISSING OTTUMWA WOMAN FOUND
The body of the missing Ottumwa woman has been found
Officials said 58-year-old, Michael Shawn McGuire, pleaded guilty on December 8, 2020, to four...
Cresco man to spend 10 years in prison for ‘tormenting’ Minnesota woman for 2 years
Cedar Rapids police are asking for help locating Ava Gladney.
Operation Quickfind canceled: 9-year-old Ava Glandey

Latest News

Tyson Foods to require COVID-19 vaccinations for entire workforce by fall
Misinformation is hindering the campaign to get people vaccinated against COVID-19.
COVID-19 misinformation spreads like a plague
In a sign of progress, Louisiana is one of eight states with high COVID-19 case counts where...
COVID-19 vaccine requirements 'growing trend' across US
The immunocompromised boy's mother hopes his story will encourage others to do their part to...
Mom urges vaccines, masks after 7-year-old son hospitalized with COVID-19