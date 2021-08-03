Cedar Rapids city buildings to require masks regardless of vaccination status

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The City of Cedar Rapids said it will begin requiring visitors, regardless of vaccination status, to wear masks at city-owned buildings starting Tuesday.

In a news release, city officials cited the Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s new mask guidance that recommends masks be worn in areas of substantial or high transmission.

The city said, as of Tuesday, Linn County is listed as having a high level of community transmission.

All city-owned buildings remain open to the public, but with the new mask policy in place.

City services can also be access online, by phone, or by email.

