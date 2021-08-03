California pork proposition could affect Iowa farmers

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa is the largest pork producer in the United States, and California’s Proposition 12, which is set to take effect in January 2022, is causing concerns for Iowa farmers not in compliance with the new regulations.

Proposition 12 states that in order to sell products in California, farms must be in compliance with the confinement regulations of certain animals.

Jude Becker, the owner of Becker Lane Organic Farm, is in compliance with the upcoming rules and sells mostly to customers that believe in the same philosophy. He believes this proposition is a step in the right direction towards creating healthier farming in the coming years.

“We’ve spent a large portion of the last 150 years trying to expand the definition of freedom and that means everybody’ is free,” Becker said. “And freedom, I would argue doesn’t just apply to people. A curious, intelligent creature on a farm like a pig. Maybe a pig on a farm should have a little more freedom too.”

Becker said farms not in compliance may have more financial opportunities through spending the extra money to enlarge their spaces.

Another Iowa hog farmer, Dave Kronlage, owner of Kronlage Farms, said he is not in compliance with California’s Proposition 12. He believes this proposition will have a bigger impact than consumers realize.

“We all try to do what’s best for our animals, and our animals do better if they’re being well cared for,” Kronlage said. “And so we care for our animals just as good as we can because, basically, it’s a financial situation. If we don’t do what’s right for our animals, we aren’t going to make money.”

Kronlage said that with only a few farmers in compliance, Proposition 12 may lead to other states following the same set of rules to implement what they want, when they want.

Although set to take effect in January 2022, the law may be delayed due to discussions over the effectiveness of this rule for farmers.

