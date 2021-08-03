Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

California pork proposition could affect Iowa farmers

By Marion Edwards
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 9:36 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa is the largest pork producer in the United States, and California’s Proposition 12, which is set to take effect in January 2022, is causing concerns for Iowa farmers not in compliance with the new regulations.

Proposition 12 states that in order to sell products in California, farms must be in compliance with the confinement regulations of certain animals.

Jude Becker, the owner of Becker Lane Organic Farm, is in compliance with the upcoming rules and sells mostly to customers that believe in the same philosophy. He believes this proposition is a step in the right direction towards creating healthier farming in the coming years.

“We’ve spent a large portion of the last 150 years trying to expand the definition of freedom and that means everybody’ is free,” Becker said. “And freedom, I would argue doesn’t just apply to people. A curious, intelligent creature on a farm like a pig. Maybe a pig on a farm should have a little more freedom too.”

Becker said farms not in compliance may have more financial opportunities through spending the extra money to enlarge their spaces.

Another Iowa hog farmer, Dave Kronlage, owner of Kronlage Farms, said he is not in compliance with California’s Proposition 12. He believes this proposition will have a bigger impact than consumers realize.

“We all try to do what’s best for our animals, and our animals do better if they’re being well cared for,” Kronlage said. “And so we care for our animals just as good as we can because, basically, it’s a financial situation. If we don’t do what’s right for our animals, we aren’t going to make money.”

Kronlage said that with only a few farmers in compliance, Proposition 12 may lead to other states following the same set of rules to implement what they want, when they want.

Although set to take effect in January 2022, the law may be delayed due to discussions over the effectiveness of this rule for farmers.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene of a crash along Iowa Highway 1 on Saturday, July 31, 2021.
Victim in fatal Highway 1 crash identified by authorities
Multiple Arrested in Cedar Rapids Shooting
The body of the missing Ottumwa woman has been found
The scene of a crash between a car and a semi-truck in rural Linn County on Saturday, July 31,...
Fatal crash south of Mt. Vernon temporarily closes Highway 1
(Image: KCRG File)
Working Iowa: Nearly 100 positions open at Eastern Iowa Airport; job fair on Aug. 3

Latest News

delta
County health departments can’t enforce masks as delta variant spreads
State board set to vote August 31st on North Liberty hospital proposal
State board set to vote at end of August on North Liberty hospital proposal
Lakeside ballroom
Our Town: Guttenberg's Lakeside Ballroom a near century-old mainstay
Mississippi River Guttenberg.
Our Town: River a constant thread through Guttenberg's past, present, and future