A bit more haze arrives

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG)

No big weather changes heading into the middle of the week. Highs pressure slowly slides east keeping us quiet. With a more southerly airflow building temperatures climb slightly. The more noticeable rise in heat and humidity comes on Friday lasting into next week. Look for low 80s through Thursday with 90 possible by the weekend. For the workweek, an isolated shower is possible on Thursday. Have a great night!

