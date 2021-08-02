Show You Care
Working Iowa: Nearly 100 positions open at Eastern Iowa Airport; job fair on Aug. 3

By Jay Greene
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 7:22 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - In June of this year, the Eastern Iowa Airport says it saw about 80% of travelers compared to numbers from June 2019. More travelers mean a need for more employees across the board. There are about a hundred positions open, from guest services to concessions and even the airlines.

Parker Coffman has been with the airport in various capacities for the last two years. Right now, he works for guest services.

“I’m typically upstairs, walking around the gates, grabbing wheelchairs that are coming off the planes,” Coffman said.

He says they could definitely use some help.

“I think everywhere now is pretty short-staffed in needing various amounts of help,” he said. “There are a lot more travelers and we barely have the people to help them out, so a lot more help would certainly be beneficial at this point in time.”

On Aug. 3, the airport is hosting a job fair from 9 a.m. to noon, then from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. It’ll be held in an airport hanger at 9410 Shepard Court Southwest. Representatives from airlines, rental car companies, airport concessions and many other departments will be there for on-the-spot interviews.

From a guest services standpoint, Parker says training is easy.

“There’s that little period of figuring out what you’re doing, but most of the stuff that we do here is just customer service,” he said. “So it’s really simple to grab onto within the first couple days.”

For more information about job openings at the Eastern Iowa Airport, click or tap here.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

