SYC: 8-year-old knits to raise money for the homeless

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -8-year-old Samantha Zerbee is using knitting to raise money for the homeless. This comes at a time when the need is rising during the pandemic.

Zerbee knits and sells items that can be used as a scarf, or a ribbon. She donates the money to WayPoint Services in Cedar Rapids.

Zerbee says she enjoys helping out people. “I feel great helping people,” she said. “It makes me feel good, and I hope it makes the others feel good too.”

Workers at WayPoint will use the money to help prevent evictions or find homes for people. “It’s great to know that young people are aware that there is homelessness out there,” said J’Nae Peterman, Director of Housing Services. “And it really is a community wide effort to resolve and end homelessness.”

Peterman says their services have gone up more than 200% during the pandemic. “That ranges from facing a current eviction and trying to prevent that so they don’t end up homeless and those that are literally homeless and out on the street,” she said. “We are estimating that there’s probably about 80 people sleeping unsheltered in our community, which is a number we’ve never seen before.”

So far, Zerbee has raised more than $1,000. She plans to help out kids in need for future fundraising projects.

“Next I think we’re gonna get a recipe for soap, and start making soap and start selling it for the children’s hospital,” she said.

Click here for more information on Samantha’s Giving Efforts.

