Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Quiet week ahead

Only a slight chance of rain later Thursday
By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 4:13 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Plan on a quiet few days as high pressure settles in from the north. Highs this afternoon will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s along with very light wind. There may be periodic bouts of haze through the week as well, which all depends on the intensity of the fires to our west and north. No good rainfall is expected this week unfortunately, but a weak system may try and bring a few light showers to the area on Thursday afternoon and evening. Otherwise, plan on highs to slowly warm to the mid-80s by Friday with readings around 90 for the upcoming weekend. Have a good week!

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene of a crash along Iowa Highway 1 on Saturday, July 31, 2021.
Victim in fatal Highway 1 crash identified by authorities
Multiple Arrested in Cedar Rapids Shooting
The scene of a crash between a car and a semi-truck in rural Linn County on Saturday, July 31,...
Fatal crash south of Mt. Vernon temporarily closes Highway 1
Parents scrambling to find daycare after Cedar Rapids facility closes
Parents collect belongings from closed daycare in Cedar Rapids
Gunfight results in man being shot multiple times in northwest Cedar Rapids

Latest News

kcrg wx
First Alert Forecast
Slightly below-average temperatures and comfortable dew points combine to make for a pleasant...
Quiet and mild to start August
Slightly below-average temperatures and comfortable dew points combine to make for a pleasant...
First Alert Forecast
A model forecast for wildfire smoke present near the Earth's surface on Sunday, August 1, 2021.
Hazy skies with pleasant temperatures