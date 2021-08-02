Quiet week ahead

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Plan on a quiet few days as high pressure settles in from the north. Highs this afternoon will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s along with very light wind. There may be periodic bouts of haze through the week as well, which all depends on the intensity of the fires to our west and north. No good rainfall is expected this week unfortunately, but a weak system may try and bring a few light showers to the area on Thursday afternoon and evening. Otherwise, plan on highs to slowly warm to the mid-80s by Friday with readings around 90 for the upcoming weekend. Have a good week!

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.