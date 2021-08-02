Show You Care
Quiet week ahead

By Kalie Pluchel
Updated: 23 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - High pressure continues to build in and that will keep our weather pattern pretty quiet over the next few days. Highs this afternoon in the upper 70s with comfortable humidity level, a great day to get outside.

You will be able to give the A/C a break overnight tonight as lows drop into the low to mid-50s for a crisp start to the day tomorrow. Highs stay in the upper 70s, low 80s through Thursday. There is the potential of a few light showers later in the day on Thursday, but overall that system looks to be on the weaker side. Temperatures warm back up by the weekend.

