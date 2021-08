CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Police in Cedar Rapids are asking for help finding a missing 9-year-old girl.

Officials said Ava Glandey was last seen at 6 p.m. on Sunday at 1503 7th Avenue SE.

She is 4′6″ and weighs 60 pounds.

Officials did not provide a description of Ava’s clothing.

