Motion for new trial in Tibbetts case denied, sentencing at end of month

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The man convicted of killing Mollie Tibbetts will not be granted a new trial, according to a ruling issued in Poweshiek County District Court.

Judge Joel Yates said that Cristhian Bahena Rivera was not entitled to a new trial based on the grounds that they argued in court last week. Bahena Rivera will be sentenced on August 30 at 1:30 p.m.

Yates cited case law precedent where an Iowa court ruled that new trials based on newly-discovered evidence “are not favored and should be closely scrutinized.” Yates wrote that defendants are required to prove that the evidence was discovered after the trial, that it couldn’t have been discovered earlier, that it is material to the case, and that it may have changed the outcome of the trial.

Citing that the defense knew about the alleged confession by Gavin Jones, reported by Arne Maki and Lyndsey Voss, in at least some form, Yates determined that the defense did not satisfy the requirement that the evidence be discovered after the verdict was reached in the trial.

Yates continued to say that, even giving the defense the presumption that the alleged confession reports were discovered after the verdict, that the Jones confession would not have changed the outcome of the trial. He cited the discrepancies of Jones’ confession to Bahena Rivera’s description of the events on the night of Tibbett’s death as harmful to his credibility.

Yates said that Jones’ alleged state of being high on methamphetamine when confessing to Voss would have also undermined his credibility.

The order also rejected the claim that the jury was given poor jury instructions that gave Bahena Rivera an unfair trial, and that the verdict was reached contrary to the weight of the evidence. Yates wrote that the defense failed to prove their case in either argument.

Yates also addressed the secondary motion for a new trial, which involved connecting the Bahena Rivera case to the disappearance of Xavior Harrelson. Notably, the defense floated the name of James Lowe as potentially being involved in both cases. The order said that there was no material connection between the two cases, and that the defense did not present any evidence that invoking Lowe would have been relevant. Yates said that, even if presented, a connection to Lowe and the Harrelson case would likely not have changed the outcome of the murder trial.

Bahena Rivera had originally been scheduled to be sentenced on July 15 to a mandatory life in prison sentence. A jury convicted him in May of killing 20-year-old Mollie Tibbetts in Poweshiek County in 2018. During the trial, Bahena Rivera blamed two mystery men for killing Tibbetts and then leaving him with her body to hide in a cornfield.

Yates had agreed to hear arguments in a late request for a new trial filed by Bahena Rivera’s attorneys in early July.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.