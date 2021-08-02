Marshalltown holds 5K run for derecho cleanup, honor 13-year-old boy

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa (KCCI) - Next week will mark one year since the August 10 derecho devastated much of Iowa.

In Marshalltown, people are helping with cleanup, and they’re honoring a 13-year-old boy who died two years ago.

Corey Brown disappeared on January 22, 2019. Police found his body five days later. An autopsy report says he died from a head injury after falling from a communications tower he climbed.

Corey is buried at Marshalltown’s Riverside Cemetery.

The general manager there said the overall estimated derecho damage could be more than $1 million.

The storm didn’t damage Corey’s memorial, but Michelle Brown, Corey’s mother, said her heart still hurt last August to see many areas within the cemetery hit hard.

On Sunday, she hosted a 5K run in her son’s honor. She said the money raised will go towards cleaning up the cemetery.

“Corey was a great kid,” Brown said. “He was a great kid, and everywhere you went, you knew he was there.”

This is the second year for the run in Corey’s memory.

His mother and organizers said they don’t have the full amount they’ve raised yet. But by the start of the run, they said they knew they raised several thousand dollars.

Anyone who wants to donate can do so by sending money to Michelle Brown via Venmo at @MichelleR-Brown.

