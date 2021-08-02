KCRG 9.3 is now Eastern Iowa’s new CW affiliate

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Starting Monday, KCRG 9.3 is Eastern Iowa’s new CW affiliate.

Adding the CW means we are now broadcasting three channels in high definition, which uses our entire bandwidth.

You can expect to see the CW’s popular lineup of prime time shows like Riverdale; Roswell, New Mexico; DC’s Legends of Tomorrow; Walker; and Superman & Louis.

The prime time lineup runs from 7 to 9 p.m. Sunday through Friday.

However, the change will not interrupt Saturday night’s airing of “Packers Family Night,” at 7 p.m. on KCRG 9.3.

Family Night will be a full practice, complete with game-like atmosphere, gameday music and a fireworks show. It will serve as an introduction to the 2021 Green Bay Packers, for a television audience and a capacity crowd at Lambeau Field.

