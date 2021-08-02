Four injured in Bremer County crash

BREMER COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - Four people were taken to the hospital after a crash in Bremer County.

It happened at the intersection of Highway 63 and C-33 at around 2:30 p.m. on Sunday.

The sheriff’s office said a car didn’t stop at the intersection, and a truck collided with the car.

Both drivers and two passengers went to the hospital.

Officials said the conditions of the people involved is not being released at this time.

The crash remains under investigation.

