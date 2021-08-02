Cresco man to spend 10 years in prison for ‘tormenting’ Minnesota woman for 2 years

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A Cresco man was sentenced on Friday to ten years in prison after officials said he cyberstalked a Minnesota woman for nearly two years.

Officials said 58-year-old, Michael Shawn McGuire, pleaded guilty on December 8, 2020, to four counts of cyberstalking.

In a news release, officials said information at the plea hearing showed McGuire met the victim, who was living in Minnesota, in the fall of 2017 using an online dating website. The two dated for about seven months, before the victim broke up with McGuire.

McGuire then reportedly began texting and emailing the victim, sending harassing messages. The victim obtained a no-contact order in the summer of 2018, that prohibited McGuire from contacting either the victim or her family. However, officials said McGuire continued to harass and torment the victim over the next two years.

Officials said McGuire made five fake Facebook profiles containing the victim’s name, photo and sexually explicit messages about the victim. He also reportedly made flyers and yard signs containing the victim’s name, phone number, address and sexually explicit photos and messages and left them in multiple places in the town the victim lived in, including delivering the flyers to people she knew, and businesses and a church she associated with.

Police arrested McGuire for an incident in which he followed the victim around town in violation of his restraining order.

However, officials said McGuire continued, undeterred by his arrest, to stalk and harass the victim even after being released.

Investigators said they found items including photos of the victim, her family and friends, her Facebook friends list, and supplies used to make the flyers and yard signs at McGuire’s place of business in Cresco.

“Michael McGuire tormented the victim for over two years,” said Acting United States Attorney Sean R. Berry following the sentence. “He will spend the next decade in federal prison, protecting both his victim and the public from his malicious behavior. This sentence sends a strong message to all that this kind of behavior will not be tolerated.”

McGuire must serve a three-year term of supervised release after the prison term. He must also pay $400 to the special assessment fund, a $15,000 fine and $17,500 in restitution to the victim.

