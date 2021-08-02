Show You Care
The body of the missing Ottumwa woman has been found

(source: KYOU)
By Jatyra Marsh
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 12:55 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - On Sunday, August 1st a body was found in the Des Moines River near the Cliffland Boat Ramp in Wapello County.

The Ottumwa Police Department has confirmed the remains belong to 60-year-old Elizabeth Showalter.

Showalter was reported missing the evening prior by family members on Saturday, July 31st.

Police say an autopsy will be conducted Monday at the Office of the State Medical Examiner in Ankeny, Iowa.

Police are investigating Showalter’s death as suspicious.

No arrests have been made at this time.

Police say anyone with information on this investigation is asked to contact the Ottumwa Police Department at (641) 683-0661.

