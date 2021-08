CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - High pressure keeps us quiet with very comfortable conditions through the middle of the week. While an isolated shower is possible on Thursday it is very slight. In other words, most of the region remains dry. The mugginess builds for the end of the week as do the temperatures. Look for reading near 90 by the weekend. Have a great night!

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.