After nearly four decades of waiting, Marion’s Steve Fish won the last game of the season

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - For 37 years, Steve Fish was a head coach that had never won the last game of the season.

“When you see other sports win state titles, and you started talking about am I good enough coach?” Fish said on Saturday following the 3A state championship game. “You start to second guess yourself. What are we not doing?”

Fish and the Marion Indians had been right on the cusp for the past two years, making the state semifinal round in 2019 and 2020 only to fall short. This time around, once the state final ticket was punched, Fish felt a sense of relief even with more work to do.

“If we get in this state championship, everybody tells me to just enjoy it,” Fish said.

If you know coach Fish, sitting back and enjoying a game is a lot easier said that done.

“I was nervous,” Fish explained. “Once you get to here and the game starts there’s really, and we talk about it all the time, what can we do? We make a few calls, make a few decisions, but other than that the kids just play,” Fish said.

Fish and the rest of the coaching staff watched their team stay tied with Dubuque Wahlert for nearly five nail-biting innings.

“I didn’t make as many bathroom trips to the Iowa bathroom,” Fish said.

In the later innings, Marion jumped out to a four run lead, but surrendered it in dramatic fashion as Wahlert tied the game while being down to their last out. Then, in the bottom of the seventh, with one out and the bases loaded, freshman Myles Davis stepped up and hit a walk off sacrifice-fly, the game winning run just sneaking in on time, giving both Marion and Fish the title they had long dreamed about.

“I couldn’t believe it. I was almost speechless.” Fish said. “I just couldn’t believe it happened, I’m watching the call going, ‘please be safe.’”

“We just wanted to get it done for him this year.” said senior Gage Franck. “We knew we had a special group. We’ve been here the last two years, and I’ve been in the semis, always wanting to finish the job, and we did.”

“If anyone deserves it in this whole entire state, it’s him,” said Marion junior Jaqson Tejada. “He really wants this. No better person than him.”

As all the emotions came pouring onto Fish’s face celebrating in the infield, he quickly went to celebrate with the rest of the community that’s been behind him for so long.

“I got a ton of former players at the game, ton of them that were on some darn good teams and weren’t able to get to here just because of matchups,” Fish said. “I think the biggest difference is the fact that these guys handle that pressure, very well.”

Any notion that Fish would retire and go out on top was quickly shot down on Saturday. The celebration is on and Fish isn’t going anywhere.

“I plan on doing this again next year. Some people go, ‘you’ll be done when you win.’ No, I’m not,” Fish explained. “My health is good. I love kids. I love working with them.”

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.