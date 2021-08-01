Show You Care
Willis Dady highlights struggles chronically homeless face

Willis Dady Emergency Shelter
By Brian Tabick
Published: Jul. 31, 2021 at 9:35 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Dozens of people headed to Wellington Park Saturday to grab a bite to eat, and learn about what services Willis Dady offers to the homeless population.

The community overflow shelter at the Fillmore Center closed on June 1st. Willis Dady said about 70-90 people who lived were living outside since it closed.

“They feel very unwelcome in the community,” said Willis Dady Support Services Director Aaron Terrones. “Constantly, they were told to leave where they were, sometimes daily.”

“You could imagine packing up your belongings every day and moving,” said Tammy Mims, Housing Case Manager.

Terrones said there was a need for a permanent shelter for the chronically homeless in Cedar Rapids.

“In Linn County, people can’t pitch a tent for free,” he said. They have to find random spots where they can hide or where they can’t be seen.”

