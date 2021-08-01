Victim in fatal Highway 1 crash identified by authorities

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Law enforcement officials in Linn County have released the name of the person killed in a Saturday morning collision south of Mount Vernon.

Kyle Goodell, 22, was killed in the crash between a 2004 Toyota Camry and semi-truck.

The Linn County Sheriff’s Office said the crash took place along Iowa Highway 1, south of Mount Vernon, at around 9:55 a.m. Deputies believe that the Camry, traveling southbound, crossed the road’s centerline, leading to a head-on collision with a northbound semi-truck.

Goodell, who was the sole occupant of the car, was killed in the crash and pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the truck was unhurt in the crash.

A photograph of the crash scene posted to the sheriff’s office’s Twitter account showed extensive wreckage on the roadway. The car was in a ditch and had significant damage to its front end, and the semi-truck was in the opposite ditch.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

