Veterans celebrated with free food, entertainment in Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Veterans from all over gathered at the Union Station Bar & Grill Extension Hall for a celebration just for them.

Hosted by the Freedom Foundation, live music, food, and drinks were provided for the veterans and their families to enjoy. Lexi Coberly, executive director for the foundation, said that this event has been happening for about three years so far.

“This is our small way of saying thank you to the veterans for what they have given all of us and this event would not be possible without our sponsors, all of the volunteers but this event is for the veterans,” Coberly said.

Coberly said that about 100 to 150 people usually come out for the event in previous years. Since the beginning of COVID-19, this was the veterans’ first time gathering again.

