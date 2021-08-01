Tips for using the tomatoes from your garden, or the grocery store

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - This week’s Fairway cooking segment features tips for cooking with tomatoes. DieticianWhitney Hemer has a breakdown of the different types, and ideas for recipes.

Health Benefits

Lycopene

Vitamin C (found in the seeds)

Folate

Potassium

Vitamin K

Types

Campari – smaller, sweeter, juicer than traditional

On-the-vine- medium-sized, allowed to ripen longer so they’re typically sweeter

Roma/plum/Italian – firmer texture

Cherry tomato – smaller, range in size

Ways to use

Tomato grilled cheese

Margherita pizza

Caprese salad

