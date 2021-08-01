Tips for using the tomatoes from your garden, or the grocery store
Published: Aug. 1, 2021 at 12:22 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - This week’s Fairway cooking segment features tips for cooking with tomatoes. DieticianWhitney Hemer has a breakdown of the different types, and ideas for recipes.
Health Benefits
- Lycopene
- Vitamin C (found in the seeds)
- Folate
- Potassium
- Vitamin K
Types
- Campari – smaller, sweeter, juicer than traditional
- On-the-vine- medium-sized, allowed to ripen longer so they’re typically sweeter
- Roma/plum/Italian – firmer texture
- Cherry tomato – smaller, range in size
Ways to use
- Tomato grilled cheese
- Margherita pizza
- Caprese salad
