Tips for using the tomatoes from your garden, or the grocery store

By Whitney Hemmer, Fareway Dietitian
Published: Aug. 1, 2021 at 12:22 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - This week’s Fairway cooking segment features tips for cooking with tomatoes. DieticianWhitney Hemer has a breakdown of the different types, and ideas for recipes.

Health Benefits

  • Lycopene
  • Vitamin C (found in the seeds)
  • Folate
  • Potassium
  • Vitamin K

Types

  • Campari – smaller, sweeter, juicer than traditional
  • On-the-vine- medium-sized, allowed to ripen longer so they’re typically sweeter
  • Roma/plum/Italian – firmer texture
  • Cherry tomato – smaller, range in size

Ways to use

  • Tomato grilled cheese
  • Margherita pizza
  • Caprese salad

