Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Quiet and mild to start August

By Jan Ryherd
Published: Aug. 1, 2021 at 5:03 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Slightly below-average temperatures and comfortable dew points combine to make for a pleasant first week of August.

Look for afternoon highs in the coming days to continue to top out in the upper 70s to low 80s across eastern Iowa and overnight lows in the mid to upper 50s. Dew points will also be in the mid to upper 50s, making humidity a non-issue, especially for this time of year.

Skies overhead will feature plentiful sunshine, though some smoke will still cause a hazy appearance at times. Smoke does appear to lessen by Monday, picking back up again through the week.

Look for an end-of-week warm-up to take us back into the mid to upper 80s by next weekend.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene of a crash between a car and a semi-truck in rural Linn County on Saturday, July 31,...
Fatal crash south of Mt. Vernon temporarily closes Highway 1
Erica Gamerdinger, left, 13, of Edgewood, and Keith Griffith, right, 15.
Missing teens, one from Iowa, have been found safe
Gunfight results in man being shot multiple times in northwest Cedar Rapids
Multiple Arrested in Cedar Rapids Shooting
The scene of a crash along Iowa Highway 1 on Saturday, July 31, 2021.
Victim in fatal Highway 1 crash identified by authorities

Latest News

Slightly below-average temperatures and comfortable dew points combine to make for a pleasant...
First Alert Forecast
A model forecast for wildfire smoke present near the Earth's surface on Sunday, August 1, 2021.
Hazy skies with pleasant temperatures
Quiet conditions expected today.
First Alert Forecast
A weak front passing through eastern Iowa this evening could bring some isolated showers or a...
Isolated showers this evening, followed by a quiet and mild stretch