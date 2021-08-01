Quiet and mild to start August

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Slightly below-average temperatures and comfortable dew points combine to make for a pleasant first week of August.

Look for afternoon highs in the coming days to continue to top out in the upper 70s to low 80s across eastern Iowa and overnight lows in the mid to upper 50s. Dew points will also be in the mid to upper 50s, making humidity a non-issue, especially for this time of year.

Skies overhead will feature plentiful sunshine, though some smoke will still cause a hazy appearance at times. Smoke does appear to lessen by Monday, picking back up again through the week.

Look for an end-of-week warm-up to take us back into the mid to upper 80s by next weekend.

