Parents collect belongings from closed daycare

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A Cedar Rapids daycare allowed parents to pick up their belongings Saturday morning after suddenly closing this week.

Kids Inc in Cedar Rapids’ Southwest side closed its doors this week said it was because of COVID-19 and staffing issues. The facility served over 100 children. Dozens of parents came to pick up diapers, milk, and blankets that had been left at the daycare. One mom we spoke with who has had her kids watched there for four years said she was able to find someone to watch her kids, but finding daycare services wasn’t going to be easy for everyone.

“My four-year-old has no idea,” said Kelsi Uthe of Cedar Rapids. “I explained it like five times to them, but they don’t understand. Nobody knows what’s next. A lot of people are in limbo until school starts.”

The owner of the facility said they didn’t have enough employees to safely watch the number of children they had under DHS regulations. A spokesperson said the owner’s license for this facility expired Sunday.

