Multiple Arrested in Cedar Rapids Shooting

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids Police arrested multiple men for a shooting that injured three people.

Police officers were dispatched on Saturday, July 31 at 1:44 p.m. to the 1900 block of Bever Avenue SE for a report of a disturbance involving a firearm. Initial reports indicated the disturbance was between two males and one of the individuals had a firearm. Initial reports say it was an incident between two men, one armed with a gun.

Police arrived on scene to find three victims who had sustained gunshot wound injuries. A 27-year old male identified as Darius Lamel Howard-Brandon, a 36-year old male identified as Jeremy Dell Hepker, and a 25-year old female sustained non-life threatening gunshot wounds.

Hepker and the 25-year old female were transported to UnityPoint-St. Luke’s Hospital by Area Ambulance Service. Both were treated and later released. Howard-Brandon sustained a graze wound and would later be evaluated at the hospital.

Multiple arrests happened upon further investigation.

Lamar Lamont Brandon, age 45, was arrested for Felon in Possession of a Firearm, Going Armed with Intent, and Intimidation with a Weapon. Howard-Brandon was arrested for Going Armed with Intent. Hepker was arrested for Going Armed with Intent and Intimidation with a Weapon.

This is still an active investigation.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.