Hazy skies with pleasant temperatures

By Corey Thompson
Published: Aug. 1, 2021 at 5:39 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Quiet and relatively cool conditions will be the story over the next few days, as we will see lots of sunshine and below normal highs.

Air quality concerns continue on Sunday for eastern Iowa, with many areas falling into the Environmental Protection Agency’s category called “unhealthy for sensitive groups.” This means that people with heart or lung conditions, older adults, and children are at risk for discomfort if spending extended time outdoors or in unairconditioned settings. The good news is that indications are that we should start to lose some of the surface-level smoke by tonight into early Monday, improving air quality.

A model forecast for wildfire smoke present near the Earth's surface on Sunday, August 1, 2021.
A model forecast for wildfire smoke present near the Earth's surface on Sunday, August 1, 2021.(KCRG)

Otherwise, pleasant conditions are expected today, with highs reaching the upper 70s and low 80s.

Similar conditions to Sunday are expected through about Wednesday, before a more appreciable warmup begins toward the weekend. This goes with an increase in moisture, leading to a few slight chances for storms.

