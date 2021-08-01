Day of family fun, fundraising in Tipton for kids with rare degenerative disease

TIPTON, Iowa (KCRG) - The Wiegert family hosted a family fundraising event this weekend for 5-year-old AJ and 3-year-old Sean Wiegert.

Doctors diagnosed the boys with a degenerative disease known as Sanfilippo Syndrome last November. Tracie and Jason Wiegert, the boys’ parents, said that the amount of support from the community and family has been humbling.

“Our family is so supportive, they wanted to do something special for our boys,” Tracie said. “They came up with this family fundraiser day, and we’re not only wanting to help AJ and Sean but also wanting to bring awareness to Sanfilippo, what it is and, you know, hopefully, one day there will be a cure.”

Tracie’s siblings Scott Tholen, Kim Nelson, and Kellie Rahn, came from various parts of Iowa and Illinois to support their nephews AJ and Sean. Nelson, Tracie’s oldest sister, said showing support for Tracie and Sean is one of the most important things during this challenging time.

“Just here to wrap our arms around Tracie and Jason,” Neslon said. “Our slogan is ‘the Battle is on for AJ and Sean’ and it’s a tough road. So we want to give them all the emotional support and love that we can and I think you’re seeing it here today.”

Scott, Kim, and Kellie are among a few of Tracie’s family members, friends, and community members that came to volunteer and support the Wiegerts for the event.

Kellie Rahn, Tracie’s youngest sister, said the event was a big reminder for AJ and Sean that they are not alone in this battle.

“Today family and love are two keywords and friends, support from our community,” Rahn said. “Today we want AJ and Sean to know that they’re loved and to bring experiences for them. And just bring our community around them and wrap them in love.”

The family has been collaborating with Cure Sanfilippo Foundation in order to learn more about the disease and ways to raise awareness. The family has a page that people can donate to as well.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.