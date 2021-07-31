Wiffle ball tournament in Farley returns, raising funds to fight spinal cord cancer

FARLEY, Iowa (KCRG) - Brady Horsfall has been playing in the kids’ wiffle ball league for the past two years.

“I have been having a blast the whole time,” Horsfall said.

That is why he participated in the sixth annual South Lake Wiffle Ball Tournament in Farley on Friday.

”We just go out there, we just throw the plastic, have some fun every single night we play,” Horsfall added. “It is always a good time.”

And, even though it gets competitive sometimes, Horsfall and his friends know that, at the end of the day, it is all about playing for a good cause.

”It is awesome that we get to do something that we love and then also help with people,” Horsfall said. “Obviously, none of this would happen without Cade.”

Cade Messer has been hosting the South Lake Wiffle Ball Tournament for six years. Last year he could not put the tournament together because of the COVID-19 pandemic. In those six years, though, the reason behind the competition has not changed: he does it for his friend Jackie Kluesner.

”She has her own cause called Jackie’s Cause, so it raises money and awareness for kids with spinal cord cancer,” Messer said. “She has actually had it for seven and a half years and this is our sixth year of us doing the tournament, so each year is getting bigger and bigger.”

Over the years, Messer has donated more than $15,000 to the cause and he is hoping to keep the streak going this year. On Friday, there were 55 teams enlisted from all over the tri-state area.

”If I can give something to brighten people’s summer up and at the same time raise money for a great cause, it is a win-win in my book and I like doing it too, so I would not trade anything for it,” Messer added.

Organizing the tournament can be a lot of work, but bringing together family, friends, and people of all ages is something Messer said he looks forward to every year.

”I’m not a big fan of putting up the fields, but anything else like that, I mean, once it gets going I am in love with it,” Messer said. “Like, this is the kind of stuff I dreamed about. I am obsessed with brackets and playing games and all that, so I love it all.”

The tournament started on Friday and will conclude on Saturday, July 31.

