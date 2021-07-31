Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Spotted any armadillos around lately? Help Iowa officials track sightings

Armadillos spotted in Southeast Iowa.
Armadillos spotted in Southeast Iowa.
By Shelby Slaughter
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 9:16 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) -

Armadillos have made their way to Southeast Iowa.

Iowa’s Department of Natural Resources says they have been tracking the animals for nearly four years. James Coffey with Iowa DNR says he’s confirmed 17 sightings just in 2021 alone.

Armadillos join us from the south, but officials say they can’t survive the harsh winters here in Iowa.

“They can jump as high as three to four feet. And, that can scare people. They usually jump to scare their predator that may be attacking them. At the same time they curl up into a ball and then they hide themselves inside of their shell,” Coffey shared about the animals.

He added that many sightings are seen off to the side of the road as armadillos believe car are predators and jump at the cars.

If you spot an armadillo, Coffey advises to not approach them. If it’s safe to do so, snap a picture and send it to Coffey directly at James.Coffey@dnr.iowa.gov.

Copyright 2021 KYOU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Erica Gamerdinger, left, 13, of Edgewood, and Keith Griffith, right, 15.
Missing teens, one from Iowa, have been found safe
Parents scrambling to find daycare after Cedar Rapids facility closes
Parents scrambling to find daycare after Cedar Rapids facility closes
School officials in southwestern Iowa say they don't know if classes will be able to begin as...
Unknown if classes can begin on time after Iowa school fire
Desiree Castaneda was charged with enabling child sex abuse and child neglect.
Mother arrested for child neglect after 12-year-old daughter gives birth
Andre Roberts Jr (COURTESY PHOTO)
Man charged with attempted murder following shooting at Iowa City’s Ped Mall

Latest News

David J.S. Hatfield, 24.
Muscatine man sentenced to life in girlfriend’s 2019 death
Gunfight results in man being shot multiple times in northwest Cedar Rapids
A sign at a door at Clarke University describing mask policies.
Clarke University currently not planning policy changes due to Delta variant
The scene of a crash between a car and a semi-truck in rural Linn County on Saturday, July 31,...
Fatal crash south of Mt. Vernon temporarily closes Highway 1
Clarke University mask sign.
Colleges and universities weighing virus restrictions ahead of academic year