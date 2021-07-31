Rain exits south early, isolated storm possible later

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Conditions remain a little unsettled for Saturday as we continue a transition toward cooler and quieter weather for now.

Showers will be possible along and south of Interstate 80 in the morning hours, followed by several hours of dry time. A secondary front enters northern Iowa by late afternoon, potentially developing a few isolated thunderstorms north which move south through the evening. Highs reach the low 80s.

We’ll stay in the upper 70s to low 80s for a couple of days with overnight lows in the 50s, before a gradual warm-up begins. Toward next weekend, a few chances for showers and storms return as highs reach the upper 80s again.

