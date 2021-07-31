Prairie falls to Pleasant Valley 4-3 in state semifinal round

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Prairie Hawks fell to the Pleasant Valley Spartans 4-3 in the 4A semifinal round on Saturday. The Hawks went out to a 3-0 lead over the top-seeded Spartans but Pleasant Valley rallied to score four runs in the final three innings, including a walk-off single by Alex Clemons.

Prairie finishes their season with a 33-8 record.

