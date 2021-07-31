Show You Care
Muscatine man sentenced to life in girlfriend’s 2019 death

David J.S. Hatfield, 24.
David J.S. Hatfield, 24.(Courtesy: Muscatine County Jail)
By the Associated Press
Published: Jul. 31, 2021 at 11:54 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MUSCATINE, Iowa (AP) — A 24-year-old Muscatine man has been sentenced to life in prison without parole for the shooting death of his girlfriend.

During sentencing on Friday, David J.S. Hatfield also was ordered to pay $150,000 in restitution to the estate of 18-year-old Kaitlyn Palmer.

Hatfield was convicted of first-degree murder in June.

KWQC reports an arrest affidavit says Hatfield called police on Oct. 16, 2019, and said Palmer had tried to commit suicide by shooting herself at the Saulsbury Recreation Center. The affidavit says Hatfield later admitted to shooting Palmer.

